BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$10.88.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at C$15.83 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.