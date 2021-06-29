Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $75.00. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apollo Medical traded as high as $62.62 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 21714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

