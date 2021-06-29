BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Sell”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$10.88.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at C$15.83 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.