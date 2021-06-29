Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.60, but opened at $55.22. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bally’s shares last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 2,381 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -221.99 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

