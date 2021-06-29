discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 973 ($12.71) and last traded at GBX 944.58 ($12.34), with a volume of 360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 951 ($12.42).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Jefferies bought 3,703 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital cut discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of £845.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 815.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

