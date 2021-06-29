InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Short Interest Up 12,966.7% in June

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 12,966.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of InterCure in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRCLF opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

