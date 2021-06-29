InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 26,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICLD opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. InterCloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

