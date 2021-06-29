Omega Alpha SPAC’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 6th (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Omega Alpha SPAC’s (NASDAQ:OMEG) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 6th. Omega Alpha SPAC had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OMEG stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.