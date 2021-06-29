Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) Insider Gordon McArthur Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) insider Gordon McArthur sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £892,500 ($1,166,056.96).

BKS opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.22. Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43.

Beeks Trading Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

