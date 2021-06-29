Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) PT Raised to $9.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.