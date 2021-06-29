West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

WFG stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.