SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in SFL by 86.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of SFL by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 72,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of SFL by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

