Zacks Investment Research Lowers Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

