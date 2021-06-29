Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

AVRO opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $413.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

