Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

