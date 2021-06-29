The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMPL stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.02.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

