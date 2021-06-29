adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €363.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

ADS stock opened at €309.85 ($364.53) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €285.97. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

