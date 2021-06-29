Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €80.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.25 ($80.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.90. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 110.97.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

