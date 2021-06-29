Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut by Analyst

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.