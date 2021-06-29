Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

