Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

AQN opened at $15.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

