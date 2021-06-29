Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.