TD Securities Lowers Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$12.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

In other news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$369,000. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,613,670.40. Insiders sold a total of 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,640 in the last 90 days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

