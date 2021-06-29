Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €43.02 ($50.61) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.22. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.