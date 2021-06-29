Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.08.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$36.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$15.12 and a 1 year high of C$38.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.01 million and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

