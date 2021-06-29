Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0692

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $154.41 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00055253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00679253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039032 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

