Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of KOF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.84. 116,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,143,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.