Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.01. 42,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.