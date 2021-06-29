Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 36,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 38,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,491,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,062,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.