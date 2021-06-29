Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Trading Up 1.4%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 38,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 13,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

