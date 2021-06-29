BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.07 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $31.07 million and $204,313.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002768 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.15 or 0.99647782 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

