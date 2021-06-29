Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0527 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $111.99 million and $422,825.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

