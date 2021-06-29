Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Up 1.8%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.05. 860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

