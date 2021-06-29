FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Down 1.6%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 216,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,361,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FSD Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUGE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

