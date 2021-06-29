Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 10,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

IFSPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.