Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Up 0.3%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.40 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 131.40 ($1.72). Approximately 39,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 212,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. The firm has a market cap of £761.37 million and a P/E ratio of 22.66.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.