Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0292

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $73,049.32 and approximately $9,640.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.