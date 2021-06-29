Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Trading Down 1.9%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. 76,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 110,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

