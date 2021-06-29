Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Up 0.6%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.09. 4,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

