Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Trading Down 1.2%

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 479.40 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 482.60 ($6.31). 812,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,383,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488.40 ($6.38).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSP. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 447.40 ($5.85).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 505.37. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -283.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties Company Profile (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

