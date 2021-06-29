Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $93,505.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.15 or 0.99989797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00032073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

