Nerva Market Capitalization Tops $852,109.41 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $852,109.41 and approximately $1,630.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.