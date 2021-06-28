Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $293,833.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.