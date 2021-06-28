Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Hits $40,932.62

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $40,932.62 and $13.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.15 or 0.99989797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00032073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.