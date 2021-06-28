MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 344,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,047. MarineMax has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

