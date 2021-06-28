BLink (BLINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,022.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. BLink has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $1,022.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00672334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00039277 BTC.

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,347 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

