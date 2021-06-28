Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $3.14 on Top Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $156.80 million and $49.56 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00009128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00055184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.68 or 0.00668544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039110 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

