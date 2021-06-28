Knekted Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Knekted has a market capitalization of $113,279.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Knekted has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00055184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.68 or 0.00668544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039110 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

