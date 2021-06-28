New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Critical Survey

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.83 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.21 Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 6.64 $243.39 million $5.10 20.20

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 97.46% 9.41% 3.55% Lamar Advertising 15.73% 20.76% 4.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats New York Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

