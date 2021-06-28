Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Edap Tms posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,066. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of 708.71 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

